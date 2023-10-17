Also Türkiye, more and more people. Police are preparing to repel possible attacks at the Israeli embassy.
The Turkish people began to protest in front of the Israeli consulate in Istanbul.
Adding:
President of Iran: The fire of the US - Israeli bombs that were dropped tonight on the Baptist Hospital in Gaza, will soon engulf the Zionists
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.