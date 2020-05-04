Deadly Marine Spirits - What They Are And How To Get Rid Of Them

Marine Spirits, Water Spirits, or Water Devils. Learn what the Bible says about Leviathon the king of pride. Great teaching by John Eckhardt, author of "Prayer That Rout Demons" and "Demon Hit List". Video closes with a great Mass Deliverance at the end.

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