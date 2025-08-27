BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

PRACTICALLY EVERY MASS SHOOTER IS ON PHARMACEUTICALS 💊 OR HAS BEEN ⚧ TRANSGENDERED❗ [TRUNCATED VERSION]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
686 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
151 views • 23 hours ago

Unfortunately was NOT able to post both either the full video of PRACTICALLY EVERY MASS SHOOTER IS ON PHARMACEUTICALS 💊 OR HAS BEEN ⚧ TRANSGENDERED❗ or THE MINNESOTA SHOOTER ROBIN WESTMAN ⚧ TRANSGENDER; this is a very truncated version of the former:


VfB posits that practically every mass shooter has either been whacked out on pharmaceuticals, or has been made insane by the TRANSAPOCALYPSE [if one is injected with the opposite hormones, it makes one INSANE]


Minneapolis Catholic school gunman ID’d as Robin Westman— while possible manifesto shows psychotic obsession with mass shooters


https://nypost.com/2025/08/27/us-news/minneapolis-catholic-school-gunman-idd-as-robin-westman-while-possible-manifesto-shows-psychotic-obsession-with-mass-shooters/


Source: https://x.com/Tr00peRR/status/1960747950327652823


Thumbnail: https://x.com/Tr00peRR/status/1960756814640717884


parts of the tranifesto translated


https://boards.4chan.org/pol/thread/514134603


Minneapolis shooting update: 2 children killed, 17 injured, gunman dead


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RAL3dsWbmAI


--


Credit to @shadowofezra


The Minnesota shooter, Robin Westman - Transgender


The suspect in the Minneapolis school and church sho*ting posted a video on social media just two hours before the attack on children.


The post included a video showing the words “kill Donald Trump” written on a gun.


The sh*oter had drawings of the church, which he later stabbed with a knife while quietly repeating, “I’m going to k*ll myself” three times.


Source: https://gab.com/bornfree10/posts/115101816185683651


Thumbnail: https://www.timesnownews.com/world/us/us-news/who-is-robin-westman-man-linked-to-minneapolis-catholic-church-mass-shooting-article-152534837

Keywords
transapocalypseminnesota shooterpresidential assassination threatrobin westmantranifesto
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy