PRACTICALLY EVERY MASS SHOOTER IS ON PHARMACEUTICALS 💊 OR HAS BEEN ⚧ TRANSGENDERED❗ [TRUNCATED VERSION]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Unfortunately was NOT able to post both either the full video of PRACTICALLY EVERY MASS SHOOTER IS ON PHARMACEUTICALS 💊 OR HAS BEEN ⚧ TRANSGENDERED❗ or THE MINNESOTA SHOOTER ROBIN WESTMAN ⚧ TRANSGENDER; this is a very truncated version of the former:
VfB posits that practically every mass shooter has either been whacked out on pharmaceuticals, or has been made insane by the TRANSAPOCALYPSE [if one is injected with the opposite hormones, it makes one INSANE]
Minneapolis Catholic school gunman ID’d as Robin Westman— while possible manifesto shows psychotic obsession with mass shooters
https://nypost.com/2025/08/27/us-news/minneapolis-catholic-school-gunman-idd-as-robin-westman-while-possible-manifesto-shows-psychotic-obsession-with-mass-shooters/
Source: https://x.com/Tr00peRR/status/1960747950327652823
Thumbnail: https://x.com/Tr00peRR/status/1960756814640717884
parts of the tranifesto translated
https://boards.4chan.org/pol/thread/514134603
Minneapolis shooting update: 2 children killed, 17 injured, gunman dead
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RAL3dsWbmAI
--
Credit to @shadowofezra
The Minnesota shooter, Robin Westman - Transgender
The suspect in the Minneapolis school and church sho*ting posted a video on social media just two hours before the attack on children.
The post included a video showing the words “kill Donald Trump” written on a gun.
The sh*oter had drawings of the church, which he later stabbed with a knife while quietly repeating, “I’m going to k*ll myself” three times.
Source: https://gab.com/bornfree10/posts/115101816185683651
Thumbnail: https://www.timesnownews.com/world/us/us-news/who-is-robin-westman-man-linked-to-minneapolis-catholic-church-mass-shooting-article-152534837