The Newsom Nightmare Exposed | MSOM Ep. 886

Author of “The Newsom Nightmare” John H. Cox joins the show to talk about the dangers of California Governor Gavin Newsom, and Chris Paul joins the show to talk about Desantis, Newsom, Ramaswamy, Santos, and more.







Check Out More of Jason Bermas Below:





https://rumble.com/TheInfoWarrior





https://www.buymeacoffee.com/jasonbermas





Don’t Let the Mainstream Media Control the Narrative – Join AMP INSIDER

Go deeper with your research with archived shows and discounts on Patriot resources!





When You Subscribe Now + You’ll Receive The First Month for Just $1 –https://ampinsider.us/amp/signup/





SUPPORTING OUR PATRIOT SPONSORS = SUPPORTING & FUNDING AMP NEWS!

It’s Patriots like you, who help fund AMP’s efforts to provide uncensored news you can trust.





Don’t Wait for the Next Financial Crisis – Get a Free Gold Consultation Now!

https://bit.ly/KirkElliottPhD-Bermas





GoldCare™ is built on these philosophies of freedom, honesty, and resistance to provide a safe harbor for people seeking medical truth! Find Your New Path To Medical Freedom Here:

https://goldcare.com/Bermas





Get A Free Report On The Top 10 Toxins In Your Home at:

https://rbls.us/NoToxins





To Get A Free Electronics Repair Consultation Contact Sousan by email at [email protected] or by phone at (480) 626-0666





Get A Free Annuity Report and Consultation with Danny Rosenberg at:

http://MSOM.GetAnAnnuity.com





To Purchase ASEA products Go To: https://shopasea.com/AMPNews

For ASEA information text Bridgette at 662-255-4971 to sign up for the free Q and A.





Use Our Code ‘AMP888‘ For Special Discounts & Rates:





Switching to Patriot Mobile from your current carrier has never been easier since the introduction of the eSIM. Go to: http://www.patriotmobile.com/ampnews





“Laetrile works, you bet your life” – Save 10% off your entire order: https://rncstore.com/AMPNEWS





Support Patriot Mike Lindell who has been canceled by the woke corporations! Get American Made Products for your home! https://MyPillow.com





Take Charge of Your Payments: Harness the Benefits of Patriot Processing Company and Eliminate Debanking and Fees! Call: 612-271-8019 or Email: [email protected] & Unlock Financial Freedom today.