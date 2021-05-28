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Episode 017 - Should I Buy Dogecoin? Pt 2
TinyCryptoBlog
TinyCryptoBlog
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10 views • May 28, 2021
With some perspective, my message about buying and holding dogecoin has changed.
Recorded May 12, 2021
Part 2 of 2.
Part 2 - Some perspective on Dogecoin. Do as you please, but it helps to be mindful that doge is not suitable as a long-term store of value.

Questions, comments or topic suggestions: [email protected]

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***Disclaimer:

This is not financial advice, merely my own opinions and views.

Before making any investment decisions involving money, always do your own research (DYOR) and NEVER invest money that you cannot afford to lose.***
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bitcoincryptocurrencybitcoin newsdogecoin
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