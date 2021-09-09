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Steve Franssen || The Totalitarian Era & The Upkeep-cost for Freedom
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1 view • September 09, 2021
Clip from Steve's Telegram broadcast on 6th of September 2021
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✔️For Dutchmen who want to buy Franssen's books: https://www.bol.com/nl/c/steven-franssen/15676914/
FOLLOW Steve Franssen on:
✔️Telegram: https://t.me/stevenfranssen
✔️Gab: https://gab.com/stevenfranssen
✔️BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/d9N2zn9A6grw/
✔️Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Franssen:3
✔️His own website: www.stevenfranssen.com
✔️Steve Franssen's Books on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=steve+franssen&;i=stripbooks&crid=3VE0C4AGE77MO&sprefix=steve+franssen%2Caps%2C249&ref=nb_sb_ss_c_2_14Steve
✔️For Dutchmen who want to buy Franssen's books: https://www.bol.com/nl/c/steven-franssen/15676914/
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