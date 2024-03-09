Create New Account
3/08/24 SOTU: Liar Biden! CCP Cyanide "Fishing", TeMu Mass Surveillance
channel image
You Are Free TV
1234 Subscribers
134 views
Published 15 hours ago

3/08/24: Hundreds of lies told by Biden in his SOTU have been reported across the media with even WAPO giving him "bottomless pinocchios". Meanwhile, the US Naval Gaza "floating port" raises FF flags as a possible Gulf of Tonkin repeat. The CCP is "fishing by cyanide" dumping poison off of atolls in the Philippines and across the South Pacific, depleting fish populations and poisoning humanity with cyanide tainted fish....


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


SOTU: WAPO Gives Biden Bottomless Pinocchios for lies told in SOTU:

https://nypost.com/2022/11/07/washington-post-rates-biden-with-bottomless-pinocchio/


Vegas Premier of Plandemic: The Musical

https://plandemicseries.com/


Replatform Vegas Conference on Now:

https://www.replatformvegas.com/

(Use code: MIKKI for $100 off)


Join FrankSocial to become an Election Crime Bureau volunteer to get the Machines Out!

https://franksocial.com/login


Volunteer with True the Vote: Engage Tab

https://truethevote.org/


CCP Dumping Cyanide into protected seas:

https://www.businessinsider.com/scarborough-shoal-chinese-fishing-vessels-pumping-cyanide-contested-waters-philippines-2024-2

Gulf of Tonkin Lie:

https://allthatsinteresting.com/gulf-of-tonkin


Black Eagle Trust: CIA seizure of Nazi/Japan gold:

https://wikileaks.org/gifiles/docs/20/207972_-analytical-and-intelligence-comments-it-suggests-that.html


President Trump Awesome Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ERa9Ftc0yeM


Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!

