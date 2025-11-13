The "Ten Days of Darkness" and the Final Information War

Kristy Allen of the "Tsunami of Truth" podcast pulls back the curtain on the years-long "information war" waged by "digital soldiers."





She defends previously maligned sources like Michael Baxter of Real Raw News, asserting they were not "fake news" but were reporting the truth all along about secret military tribunals and executions of high-profile figures like the Clintons and Obamas.





Allen explains the necessity of disinformation and moving dates as a military strategy, preparing patriots for what's coming next: the alleged "Ten Days of Darkness."





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨





Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





Join me for a FREE Masterclass: goots888.com/masterclass

"Global Financial Reset – Surviving and Thriving the Transition"





📅 Tuesday, November 18

⏰ 8 PM EST





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.



