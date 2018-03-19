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3/19/18 #WHITELIST: Q Reveals Pedo-Island Underground #LOCKTHEMUP
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47 views • January 04, 2021
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3/19/18: Q revealed that Little St. James, the island owned by convicted pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein, contains levels underground that house a temple used for satanic ritual abuse. This video is protected by the 1st Amendment of the United States Constitution and is the intellectual property of the owner of this channel.
To sign the petition to eliminate the Senior Executive Service:
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3/19/18: Q revealed that Little St. James, the island owned by convicted pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein, contains levels underground that house a temple used for satanic ritual abuse. This video is protected by the 1st Amendment of the United States Constitution and is the intellectual property of the owner of this channel.
To sign the petition to eliminate the Senior Executive Service:
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/eliminate-senior-executive-service-group-8156-appointed-bureaucrats-are-unaccountable-and-highly-paid
Thank you to every single person who supports You Are Free TV, whether with wonderful comments, heartfelt prayers and/or donations to support the mission. We are making great things happen, together, as we insist on our own freedom and by doing so, stamp out a path for others to follow suit. Now is the time to make a stand, stay the course and be unrelenting in our efforts to support the #STORM during #GREATAWAKENING !! I am so honored to be alive with you, The People, during this incredibly transformative time! YOU ARE FREE!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
With crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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