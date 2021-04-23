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Jordan Peterson Predicts The Death Of Mainstream Media
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850 views • April 23, 2021
Posted 16April2021 Chris Williamson:Dr. Jordan B. Peterson is a professor of psychology at the University of Toronto, a clinical psychologist and an author. He discusses why the mainstream media is losing support. Why CNN, The New York Times, ABC, BBC and more are so dead to millennials that their death hasn't even been noticed. Is the podcast platform going to continue to grow? Will TikTok take over? What is Jordan Peterson's prediction for politicians going on podcasts?
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