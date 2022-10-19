Randall Franks and the Hollywood Hillbilly Jamboree - Boil Dem Cabbage Down

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Randall Franks and his Hollywood Hillbilly Jamboree 77th Anniversary Cast {front - Randall Franks; back- (l-r) Caleb Lewis, Dawson Wright, Todd Watkins, Colton Brown & Ryan Stinson} perform “Boil Dem Cabbage Down” at Ringgold’s Colonnade for the North Georgia EMC Annual Meeting.
Randall Franks is an American Film and TV Actor (Officer Randy Goode from In the Heat of the Night), a Hall of Fame Appalachian entertainer and Author. Find Randall’s latest books and music at www.RandallFranks.com/store .
(Randall Franks/Peach Picked Pub./BMI)
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