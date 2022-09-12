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BIG "Event" Watch Date: September 24, 2022, Twin Suns: Our Sun's Binary Twin, Railroad Strike, CDC Issues Health Alert, EU Ministers: Cut Energy Use by 10%, Illegal Alien Invasion: 09.12.2022
Terral03.com
Terral03.com
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2574 views • September 12, 2022

Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]

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OOOPS! German Legislator Lets Slip the date . . .

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/ooops-german-legislator-lets-slip-the-date -

Here We Go: CDC Issues Health Alert to Pediatricians and Parents About Rare, Serious Respiratory Disease That Affects Children

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/09/go-cdc-issues-health-alert-pediatricians-parents-rare-serious-respiratory-disease-affects-children/

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Twin Suns: Our sun may have started its life with a binary companion

https://strangesounds.org/2022/09/twin-suns-our-sun-may-have-started-its-life-with-a-binary-companion.html

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EU Ministers Call For 10% Cut In Energy Consumption

https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/eu-ministers-call-10-cut-energy-consumption

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Railroad Strike Could Cripple National Supply Chain Sept. 15

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/railroad-strike-could-cripple-national-supply-chain-sept-15

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Border sheriffs slam DC mayor, officials for declaring emergency over migrant buses: 'They have seen nothing'

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/border-sheriffs-slam-dc-mayor-officials-declaring-emergency-migrant-buses-welcome-our-world

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Migrant convoys? New York declares state of emergency over polio found in wastewater samples

https://strangesounds.org/2022/09/migrant-convoys-new-york-declares-state-of-emergency-over-polio-found-in-wastewater-samples.html

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Read the full articles by subscribing to the Black Star Report Newsletter Program at https://www.terral03.com.

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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982

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Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:

Dan Thalhuber
Precious Metal Specialist
License # 40648494
 
Direct:  952-582-6304
www.milesfranklin.com

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Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:

Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44

How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3

Related:

Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax

Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1

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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)

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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral infection

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656

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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.

Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.


Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA


Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03


More info at https://www.terral03.com


Contact Terral: [email protected]

Keywords
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