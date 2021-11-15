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"In One Hour" - Prophecy of Hard Judgements Against America
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516 views • November 15, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Harsh judgements of fire, flood, water disasters, war and dangerous space rocks. For hard-hearted sin and refusal to repent Mystery Babylon will be destroyed in one hour (Rev 18:8). There will be "a new underwater map for America", cities will be terminated, and Revelation 6:8 will be fulfilled. These speak of times to come. Presidential power shift will happen suddenly and the New World Order will arise. These are the words of the Lord, may God have mercy on all who turn to Him.
Full prophecy can be seen on the blog: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/02/26/6182/
Also see new prophecy about RUSSIA:
MIRROR, MIRROR: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/02/26/mirror-mirror-february-26-2021/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Harsh judgements of fire, flood, water disasters, war and dangerous space rocks. For hard-hearted sin and refusal to repent Mystery Babylon will be destroyed in one hour (Rev 18:8). There will be "a new underwater map for America", cities will be terminated, and Revelation 6:8 will be fulfilled. These speak of times to come. Presidential power shift will happen suddenly and the New World Order will arise. These are the words of the Lord, may God have mercy on all who turn to Him.
Full prophecy can be seen on the blog: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/02/26/6182/
Also see new prophecy about RUSSIA:
MIRROR, MIRROR: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/02/26/mirror-mirror-february-26-2021/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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