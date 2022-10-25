Create New Account
And We Know 10.24.2022 4D Chess anyone The COMMS are getting stronger! Each day closer to HOUSE taking over! PRAY!
High Hopes
Published a month ago |
LT of And We Know


October 24, 2022


President Trump continued to pummel the earth with great comms for all of us … 4D CHESS, mentioned Xi in shock as the world sees a Chinese leader escorted out, Twitter, Tulsi, celebs leaving the Dem party, 17s dropped everywhere, Kash reminders and so much more. You don’t want to miss today.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1pma9f-10.24.22-4d-chess-anyone-the-comms-are-getting-stronger-each-day-closer-to-.html

Keywords
trumpcurrent eventsnewspresidentrussiadeep statechristianwarelectionsukrainecommsltand we knowexposing evilkash patel

