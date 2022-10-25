And We Know 10.24.2022 4D Chess anyone The COMMS are getting stronger! Each day closer to HOUSE taking over! PRAY!

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LT of And We Know
October 24, 2022
President Trump continued to pummel the earth with great comms for all of us … 4D CHESS, mentioned Xi in shock as the world sees a Chinese leader escorted out, Twitter, Tulsi, celebs leaving the Dem party, 17s dropped everywhere, Kash reminders and so much more. You don’t want to miss today.
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