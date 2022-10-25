And We Know 10.24.2022 4D Chess anyone The COMMS are getting stronger! Each day closer to HOUSE taking over! PRAY!

LT of And We Know





October 24, 2022





President Trump continued to pummel the earth with great comms for all of us … 4D CHESS, mentioned Xi in shock as the world sees a Chinese leader escorted out, Twitter, Tulsi, celebs leaving the Dem party, 17s dropped everywhere, Kash reminders and so much more. You don’t want to miss today.





