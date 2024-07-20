Graphic! Zionist Savage Settlers Beat a 55-year-old woman with Bats to the Head

Zionist settlers beat a 55-year-old woman with bats to the head.

If there is one place that can be called a purgatory, it's Masafer Yatta; a group of villages in the Hebron region that has been facing settler terrorism, forces displacement attempts, army raids and constant assault with gunfire and physical violence by armed terrorists and their protective army

This has been happening for literally decades, as not one action was taken by the "international community". It took an October 7 and an existential threat against ISRAEL for the international community to recognise PALESTINE and the daily terrorism in the West Bank against an unarmed population

Always remember: it is illegal for a Palestinian to carry arms or even defend himself. If the Zionist attacking you is harmed, you will go to prison, possibly for life

Friend Sami Huraini from Masafer Yatta who has been exposing the daily terrorism his people are suffering at the hands of terrorist settler gangs protected by the Israeli army

Cynthia... The following was on an image, written by the person that took them to the hospital. I typed it to place here:

Wadha 55 years old, from Sheab Al Botom village in Masafer Yatta, this evening the community was attacked by settlers protected with soldiers. Wadha was trying to defend a member of her family that the settlers were attacking in front of the house door. Settlers attacked them both. Settlers ran away after the attack. The soldiers shot in the air, main road to Sheab Al Botom is close by the occupation. I entered the village from a side road only high car can do it. I reached the village a few minutes later the attack started, after the soldiers shooting, the attack finished, settlers ran away. I evacuated the both injured with my car to meet the ambulance at the high way at the entrance of my village of Tuwani. They were bleeding both from the head. The smell of the blood of both of them still in my car. It was horrific, they are at the hospital now hope they come back home soon. This is not first attack or last attack but as long as we will continue to see international silent and complicit this will continue to happen as we see in Gaza today. Israel is trying to normalize the daily massacre, also the settlers...





Cynthia... sorry last sentence was cut off the image so I couldn't read it to type it. Also there was a photo, her hand and head scarf covered in blood and blood absorbed in the cloth seat of the car.



