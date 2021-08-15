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Berry wine, Apple vinegar, Dried pumpkin cookies, Live sprouts salad, Sauerkraut, kefir, yogurt from milk and sour cream
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20 views • August 15, 2021
Berry wine, Apple vinegar, Dried pumpkin cookies, Live sprouts salad, Sauerkraut, kefir, yogurt from milk and sour cream. При помощи различных бактерий и микроорганизмов готовим несколько блюд и напитков. Биоконверсия в кулинарии. Бактерии и микроорганизмы превращают нашу еду в совершенно новые продукты, с другими вкусовыми характеристиками, физическими свойствами и химическим составом. Незаменимые невидимые помощники делают наши продукты более полезными, витаминизируют их и порой даже превращают их в лечебную еду.
Салат из живых ростков.
2:22 Квашеная капуста
Ягодное вино
Яблочный уксус
Ряженка, кефир, простокваша из молока и сметаны
Вяленая тыква
Салат из живых ростков.
2:22 Квашеная капуста
Ягодное вино
Яблочный уксус
Ряженка, кефир, простокваша из молока и сметаны
Вяленая тыква
Keywords
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