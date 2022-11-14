Nouvelle bourde de Biden : « Je sais que vous savez tous qu'il n'y a pas de problème de climat »
42 views
https://crowdbunker.com/v/RP83iW55JW
🔸Nouvelle bourde de Biden : « Je sais que vous savez tous qu'il n'y a pas de problème de climat » 🔸Neuer Patzer von Biden: "Ich weiß, dass ihr alle wisst, dass es kein Klimaproblem gibt". 🔸New Biden blunder: "Eu sei que todos sabem que não há problemas climáticos". 🔸Nueva metedura de pata de Biden: "Sé que todos ustedes saben que no hay ningún problema climático" 🔸 Nuova gaffe di Biden: "So che tutti voi sapete che non esiste un problema climatico". 🔸New Biden blunder: 'I know you all know there is no climate problem' 🔻Source (https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/speeches-remarks/2022/11/04/remarks-by-president-biden-on-the-chips-and-science-act/?s=35) (White House, 04/11/22)
Keywords
duclimatmensonge
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos