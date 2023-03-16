Create New Account
DECLAS Kamala Style
Gandalphs Lair
Published a day ago |

SHOW NOTES

build the character in SIENFIELD

Build the stupid role in VEEP

ELECT KAMALA and truly FILL THE ROLE


SHOW LINKS

https://dictionary.cambridge.org/us/dictionary/english/declassification

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/3/10/us-legislators-approve-covid-origins-intel-declassification

https://interestingengineering.com/culture/predictive-programming-how-books-and-tv-predict-the-future

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-JQU-A8_KyI

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Veep

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Elaine_Benes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CPPlSkQ1WEQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UbDK0z5V0UQ



Happy Hunting

-G  (Always LIVE, never recorded AT)

www.twitch.tv/drunken_gandalph


Keywords
kamalatvdeclasveepsienfield

