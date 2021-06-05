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An Inspired Look at Race in America with Marilyn Singleton MD
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1022 views • June 05, 2021
I love this interview! A bio of Marilyn Singleton describes how she was told, “They don’t take Negroes at Stanford.” She graduated from Stanford, got her MD at UCSF Medical School, and had her surgery and anesthesiology residences at equally top medical centers. She later got her JD at UC Berkeley Law School. Marilyn Singleton MD, JD is a brilliant, lovely human being who brings an inspiring perspective to the race madness afflicting America today. And yes, we do talk a little about COVID-19. It all ties together!
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