Akhmat Special Forces Commander explains how Ukrainians managed to break into Kursk
199 views • 8 months ago

Akhmat Special Forces Commander Apti Alaudinov explains how Ukrainians managed to break into Kursk. (Akhmat special forces unit, is a paramilitary organization in Chechnya, Russia, that serves as the protection of the Head of the Chechen Republic.)

Russia is expecting a visit from the President of Palestine to Moscow in the near future, reported Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Bogdanov.The visit of the President of Palestine to Russia will be very important for coordinating positions on the Middle East settlement, reported Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Bogdanov.




politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
