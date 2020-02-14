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Zeitgeist DEBUNKED by Chris White BROUGHT TO YOU BY DANA ASHLIE
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237 views • February 14, 2020
Published on Mar 14, 2016
Chris White talks about the history of the theories presented in Zeitgeist part one and debunk a lot of the new material that has come out after the films release.
Support Chris White
Chris White talks about the history of the theories presented in Zeitgeist part one and debunk a lot of the new material that has come out after the films release.
Support Chris White
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