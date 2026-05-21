Why fleeing Iran is only option for US, Jeffrey Sachs explains - clip

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Why fleeing Iran is only option for US: Jeffrey Sachs explains
The US cannot strike a peace deal with Iran, so Washington should end the war, top US economist Jeffrey Sachs says.
💬“Iran is going to keep up its deterrence,” says Sachs. “It's not going to give up many things that the US is demanding.”
👉He argues that Iran has every reason to believe that any major concessions will only lead to another attack by the US and Israel.