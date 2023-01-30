Israel is a Terrorist Regime (Yahya Ayyash & J'ish Biowarfare)

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Zionists claim Yahya Ayyash (The Engineer) was a “terrorist,” but (((they))) engage in biological warfare. Crimes of J3ws include poisoning wells. It's not just an "anti-Semitic trope."
"If you're not careful, the newspapers will have you hating the people who are being oppressed, and loving the people who are doing the oppressing." Malcolm X
Recorded January 29, 2023
Al Nakba & Jew-nocide of Palestinians: https://odysee.com/@AurigaBooks:e/nakba:c
IDF gets away with murder: https://odysee.com/@AurigaBooks:e/jew-israel-shireen-killing:1
“The Roof of the Bus Goes Flying” - song by Al Waeed Band: https://odysee.com/@AurigaBooks:e/🕌-Unfathomably-Based-Muslim-Song-About-Js:d
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author: “Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy.” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860). She also has a BA and an MA in Germanic Studies.
Pen name: Tina Foster ("The Splitting Image" and "Plastic Macca.")
Web: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com, leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com