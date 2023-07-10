Destruction of Ukrainian Armed Forces armored vehicles in the area of Rabotino
Disabled and abandoned tanks, Bradley BMPs, and other wrecks. The few surviving Ukrainian servicemen scatter away from the burning armor.
The main damage to the AFU was caused by anti-tank missiles, including air-launched ones.
