President Trump: "We're Gonna Take Back The White House...and Sooner Than You Think!"

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In a fundraising video before the recent NC rally, the 45th President of the United States vowed that Republicans would take back the White House “sooner than you think”.
“We’re gonna take back the Senate, take back the House, we’re gonna take back the White House – and sooner than you think. It’s going to be really something special,” he said.