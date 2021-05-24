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Criticism: Why I Was Wrong About Atheism
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42 views • May 24, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3269/death-by-maternal-instinct-call-in-show-april-22nd-2016
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3269-call-in-show-22-apr-2016
Question: “I would like to challenge your contention that the majority of Atheists stand on the Left. I would wager that among those with high IQ, that there is a large portion of individuals that have to stand on the Right of most issues - as I do. Further, by removing the paradigm of religion, and the immunity to rational discourse it provides, it will allow us to properly diagnose certain religions as being barbaric. Can you provide a rational argument of a societal archetype that would concurrently support the continued existence of religion and the much needed condemnation of belief systems antithetical to any rational person?”
Why I Was Wrong About Atheism
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vqQdc0mX1_c
Why I Was Right About Atheism
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I-rD4gD3Oe4
Freedom From Religion Foundation Survey
http://ffrf.org/images/SURVEYMONKEY.pdf
Human Intelligence (IQ) Playlist
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLMNj_r5bccUyYzJ5G1GgvfM59JEpDkteX
Cognitive ability and party identity in the United States
http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0160289614001081
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3269-call-in-show-22-apr-2016
Question: “I would like to challenge your contention that the majority of Atheists stand on the Left. I would wager that among those with high IQ, that there is a large portion of individuals that have to stand on the Right of most issues - as I do. Further, by removing the paradigm of religion, and the immunity to rational discourse it provides, it will allow us to properly diagnose certain religions as being barbaric. Can you provide a rational argument of a societal archetype that would concurrently support the continued existence of religion and the much needed condemnation of belief systems antithetical to any rational person?”
Why I Was Wrong About Atheism
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vqQdc0mX1_c
Why I Was Right About Atheism
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I-rD4gD3Oe4
Freedom From Religion Foundation Survey
http://ffrf.org/images/SURVEYMONKEY.pdf
Human Intelligence (IQ) Playlist
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLMNj_r5bccUyYzJ5G1GgvfM59JEpDkteX
Cognitive ability and party identity in the United States
http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0160289614001081
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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