The Best Way To Engage a More Assertive China Is To Work With Allies

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Kurt M. Campbell at 2021 Oksenberg Conference, May 26: I think we all acknowledge that the period that was broadly described as engagements has come to an end, and we are now embarking on a new set of strategic parameters and the dominant paradigm is going to be competition.