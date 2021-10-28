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Canada’s Freedom Fighters: Canadians Resisting Unconstitutional Lockdowns
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90 views • October 28, 2021
Canadians are entering the eighteenth month of government restrictions that are managing and dictating every aspect of our lives.
Arising from these violations of our Charter Rights and Freedoms, are brave Canadians who are speaking out against them.
These are just a few of many of our country’s courageous Freedom Fighters.
Arising from these violations of our Charter Rights and Freedoms, are brave Canadians who are speaking out against them.
These are just a few of many of our country’s courageous Freedom Fighters.
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