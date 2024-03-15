Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Is the Department of Defense COVERING UP Vaccine Injuries? Finally a politician over the target!
channel image
The Prisoner
9011 Subscribers
Shop now
772 views
Published 15 hours ago
Is the Department of Defense COVERING UP Vaccine Injuries? Finally a politician over the target!

Mirrored  - SILVIEW.media

Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/silview

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

Time To Think : https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/


Keywords
vaccinesmilitarymatt gaetzvaccine injuriescover updoddepartment of defensecovidthe military biotech complex

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket