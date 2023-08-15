https://gettr.com/post/p2o7kp7d6be

08/13/2023 Bloomberg: Foreign investors are losing interest in China as the number of hedge funds actively focused on Chinese assets slips for the first time since at least 2012. As of this year, for the first half, only five new funds were launched and 18 have been liquidated. Bloomberg's financial reporter Lulu Chen said that the escalating tensions between the US and China, but also the CCP’s crackdowns on various industries in the past few years, lead to a lot of offshore Chinese hedge funds struggling to raise new funds and also bad returns.





08/13/2023 彭博社：专注于中共国的活跃对冲基金的数量至少自2012年以来首次下滑，外国投资者正在对中共国失去兴趣。截至今年上半年，仅推出了5只新基金，另有18只基金被清算。《彭博社》的财经记者Lulu Chen认为，由于中美之间的紧张局势日益升级以及过去这些年中共对各行各业的打压，导致许多离岸中国对冲基金筹资困难、而且回报疲软。





