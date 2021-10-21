© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
YOU'LL BE DRINKING YOUR GRANNY SOON _ DR. VERNON COLEMAN
Follow
1
Share
Report
41 views • October 21, 2021
Of all the things we are having to pay attention to it had never occurred to me that the new human body disposal technologies would affect the living souls. As always Dr. Vernon Coleman tells it like it is, the wisdom of an old man in a chair.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.