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Empowered or Captured? A Powerful Mental Model
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Most people try to change habits through willpower.
That's usually the hardest way to do it.
In this clip from Made Ya Think, Darrell Becker introduces a simple but powerful exercise:
For one week, track every substance and screen behavior you engage in.
Coffee.
Alcohol.
Sugar.
Social media.
Streaming.
Pornography.
No judgment.
Just data.
Then ask one question:
Is this an empowered action, or a captured action?
The answer may reveal more than you expect.
Topics:
• Habit formation
• Dopamine and behavior
• Social media addiction
• Self-awareness
• Behavioral psychology
• Personal development
• Digital minimalism
#SelfImprovement #Psychology #Habits #Mindset #PersonalDevelopment #Dopamine #CriticalThinking #SelfAwareness #Productivity
Medicines, Stimulants and the Substances They Sold You, Banned You From and Used Against You (MYT 012)
Watch, Share, Show Notes, Download Memes:
https://madeyathink.com/medicines-stimulants-and-the-substances-they-sold-you-banned-you-from-and-used-against-you-myt-012/
That's usually the hardest way to do it.
In this clip from Made Ya Think, Darrell Becker introduces a simple but powerful exercise:
For one week, track every substance and screen behavior you engage in.
Coffee.
Alcohol.
Sugar.
Social media.
Streaming.
Pornography.
No judgment.
Just data.
Then ask one question:
Is this an empowered action, or a captured action?
The answer may reveal more than you expect.
Topics:
• Habit formation
• Dopamine and behavior
• Social media addiction
• Self-awareness
• Behavioral psychology
• Personal development
• Digital minimalism
#SelfImprovement #Psychology #Habits #Mindset #PersonalDevelopment #Dopamine #CriticalThinking #SelfAwareness #Productivity
Medicines, Stimulants and the Substances They Sold You, Banned You From and Used Against You (MYT 012)
Watch, Share, Show Notes, Download Memes:
https://madeyathink.com/medicines-stimulants-and-the-substances-they-sold-you-banned-you-from-and-used-against-you-myt-012/
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