EXPOSED !! CONNECTING THE DOTS: FROM CONSPIRACY THEORY TO REALITY !! MUST WATCH !! GET SHARING !!

Darren72: And yet still they are not mandated or even legal anywhere. Even in Austria they discovered they cant legally mandate it, so they will fine people instead. Everything is a psyop. All sides. Everything is designed to point us in the direction they want us to go and it doesn't involve mandatory anything. These words are used to push us to rise up so they can then implement the new system, and no not the NWO that is just a trigger word, on the back us thinking we made it happen. We are in control. It's an illusion. They don't have the resources to force us to do anything so all they can do is guide us. Everything is a psyop and we need to realize this and take control of it because we can really make a massive change here for the betterment of all and the generations to come. It starts with responsibility.