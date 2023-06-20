The Dispensation of the Church

1Thess lesson #102. Most Christians do not understand what age they live in. The teaching of the Apostle Paul brought this new dispensation to light and Jesus at the Last Supper (John chapters 13-17) spoke to the coming Church Age. Do not be confused about what dispensation you live in!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.