2,400 Athletes - 3 Years of Collapsing (2021-2024)
The Prisoner
A 3 year documentation of 2,400 athletes (average age of 26) - collapsing, dying, heart problems, blood clots, sudden onset illnesses, cancers, mystery illnesses and more - all at an extraordinarily higher rate than prior to those injections which have heart inflammation and blood clot warnings on the label.

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

