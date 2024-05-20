2,400 Athletes - 3 Years of Collapsing (2021-2024)

A 3 year documentation of 2,400 athletes (average age of 26) - collapsing, dying, heart problems, blood clots, sudden onset illnesses, cancers, mystery illnesses and more - all at an extraordinarily higher rate than prior to those injections which have heart inflammation and blood clot warnings on the label.

Mirrored -checkur6





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/