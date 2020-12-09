© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Edgar the Exploiter - Minimum Wage Consequences
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
77 views • December 09, 2020
Edgar the Exploiter - Minimum Wage Consequenses
Quote ,, The trouble with the rat race is that even if you win, you're still a rat. Lily Tomlin
Quote ,, The trouble with the rat race is that even if you win, you're still a rat. Lily Tomlin
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.