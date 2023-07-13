Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Orekhovo Sector of the Zaporozhye Front - Out of the 6 AFU Soldiers, only 3 Survived
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
934 Subscribers
80 views
Published Yesterday

💥🇺🇦 Orekhovo sector of the Zaporozhye front

The 14th Guards Separate Kutuzov Order Brigade of Special Purpose Forces launched an attack on the defensive position of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the forest belt, using the 9K111 "Fagot" ATGM.

Out of the six AFU soldiers occupying at the position, only three survived.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket