💥🇺🇦 Orekhovo sector of the Zaporozhye front
The 14th Guards Separate Kutuzov Order Brigade of Special Purpose Forces launched an attack on the defensive position of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the forest belt, using the 9K111 "Fagot" ATGM.
Out of the six AFU soldiers occupying at the position, only three survived.
