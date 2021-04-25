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The Most Epic Star Spangled Banner
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193 views • April 25, 2021
Patriotism is on a downward spiral as citizens across the nation are taught to hate their heritage and history. We turn to a rousing rendition of the Star Spangled Banner to reignite the fires of liberty. God Bless America! She's been through the fire before and I believe she can take a whole lot more.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=608339c8662c4a0603a259de
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=608339c8662c4a0603a259de
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