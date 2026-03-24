Dems: The Socialist Party

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Cosmic Forces Behind The Modern Democrat Party’s Rise
* For all practical purposes, there is no longer a Democratic party.
* It is a full‑blown Socialist revolutionary party.
* What happened to Democrats?
* Globalization and open borders would be a good place to start looking.
* Behind all of it is DEI: diversity, equity and inclusion.
The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (24 March 2026)
https://rumble.com/v77kryq-victor-davis-hanson-the-new-democrat-party.html