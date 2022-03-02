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J6 Committee Going After Families Of Defendants In Next Level Of Political Persecution
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244 views • March 02, 2022
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Roger Stone of https://gab.com/RogerJStoneJr joins host Owen Shroyer on The Alex Jones Show to break down the mafiaesque tactics of the January 6th committee witch hunt taking aim at the families of defendants.
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Roger Stone of https://gab.com/RogerJStoneJr joins host Owen Shroyer on The Alex Jones Show to break down the mafiaesque tactics of the January 6th committee witch hunt taking aim at the families of defendants.
Save 50% on Survival Shield X-3 and discover the power of activated tri-iodine today!
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