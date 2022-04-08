DOA Destroyers Of Art.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Source - The Modern art con YBA's Damien Hirst Grayson Perry Tracey Emin Jimmy Savile Myra Hindley lecture - Israeldiegorivera Genius2 The real Genius
Mirrored - Hugo Talks