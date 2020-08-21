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Why did YouTube ban my video
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49 views • August 21, 2020
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, questions YouTube's decision to ban one of his videos. He points out that all the facts in the video were accurate, and explains to YouTube that publishers who do not show integrity and respect their customers do not last long in business.
To read the full transcript of the video YouTube banned please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com
Thank you for your support and encouragement. /13May.2020
To read the full transcript of the video YouTube banned please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com
Thank you for your support and encouragement. /13May.2020
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