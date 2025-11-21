Maria Zeee-100% of COVID Injected Have Microclots + Republicans vs Christianity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Pulse Ep 146 | Mike Johnson prepares people for the fact that they will likely never see the Epstein Files, Anomalous Amyloid Microclots have been found in 100% of the COVID-19 injected, and a Republican lawmaker's alarming attack on American Christians. Special guest Jay Dyer joins us to discuss.