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Not Having Sex & Remaining Celibate for Life!
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68 views • November 14, 2021
Not Having Sex & Remaining Celibate for life!' is part of a series looking at some of the more 'optional' teachings of Jesus.
Is it better to be married or single? Should Christians be celibate? What did Jesus say about sex and marriage?
This video dealing with celibacy takes a look at what both Jesus and the apostle Paul had to say about remaining celibate.
Is it better to be married or single? Should Christians be celibate? What did Jesus say about sex and marriage?
This video dealing with celibacy takes a look at what both Jesus and the apostle Paul had to say about remaining celibate.
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