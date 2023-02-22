Making Your First Ham Radio Call

I will walk you through everything you need to know in order to make your first Ham Radio call a successful one. "Mike Fright" is a result of not knowing what you are suppose to do. You will be ready to make that first call with confidence. I will also share tips and tricks on the best way to reach others on your Ham Radio.

Links:

AARL Club Search: http://www.arrl.org/find-a-club

NATO Phonetic Alphabet: https://emcrit.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/NATO-Alphabet.jpg

