Making Your First Ham Radio Call

I will walk you through everything you need to know in order to make your first Ham Radio call a successful one. "Mike Fright" is a result of not knowing what you are suppose to do. You will be ready to make that first call with confidence. I will also share tips and tricks on the best way to reach others on your Ham Radio.
Links:
AARL Club Search: http://www.arrl.org/find-a-club
NATO Phonetic Alphabet: https://emcrit.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/NATO-Alphabet.jpg
