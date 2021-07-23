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GOVERNMENTS 'COVID SCAREMONGERING' HAS ALLOWED FEAR TO WIN OVER TRUTH
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80 views • July 23, 2021
Sky News host Alan Jones says half of the nation is "tragically" locked up in their own homes "terrified" because of the alarmism of "moronic officialdom" who have got no other way of dealing with COVID. "Governments around Australia can boast one triumph – their scare mongering has worked," Mr Jones said.
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