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Terrorizing us to tame us - Dr Peter Breggins on Simone Jennifer Smith LIVE 05/28/21
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43 views • May 31, 2021
Every day we are getting bombarded with more information about Covid-19, and I am sure that at times this can be very overwhelming.
Today, I sit down with Dr Peter Breggin, and Ginger Breggin to discuss the chaos that is going on in this world in their soon to be released book “We are the Prey!”
Peter R. Breggin MD is known as “The Conscience of Psychiatry” for his many decades of successful reform work in the mental health field, but has now turned his attention to the misuse of science surrounding COVID-19 and its origins.
In this informative, and research driven book, readers are faced with knowledge that if applied, could be powerful, and allow us to take back our rights, our liberties, and our freedoms!
Today, I sit down with Dr Peter Breggin, and Ginger Breggin to discuss the chaos that is going on in this world in their soon to be released book “We are the Prey!”
Peter R. Breggin MD is known as “The Conscience of Psychiatry” for his many decades of successful reform work in the mental health field, but has now turned his attention to the misuse of science surrounding COVID-19 and its origins.
In this informative, and research driven book, readers are faced with knowledge that if applied, could be powerful, and allow us to take back our rights, our liberties, and our freedoms!
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