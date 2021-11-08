Leftist Media In Racist Meltdown

After the crushing defeat in the blue stronghold of Virginia. And the questionable narrow victory by Governor Phil Murphy in woke New Jersey. Not only did the Democrats lose the narrative pertaining to America's children. The progressive Democrats obsession with racial re education needs to be once and for all revisited and obliterated.Because It’s obvious that Americans have had enough of being lectured over an annoying ideology that is relatively non existent. And voters are burned out on never being presented with the actual issues that truly matter. But that didn’t stop the arrogant left from doubling down.The decades old psyops to divide and conquer Americans is failing. In fact it’s making our unity and individuality stronger.What the race baiting demagogues lapdogs for the powerful dont realize is. It’s not that People don’t accept you because of your race. People don’t accept you because you are all assholes. Perhaps the Democrat’s should focus more on Asshole rights if they want to connect with their dwindling base.Bowne Report