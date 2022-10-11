⚡️ Russian Defense Ministry Report On The Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1300, October 11, 2022

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (October 11, 2022)





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





💥 Today, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue launching the massive attack using high-precision long-range air- and sea-based armament at the facilities of military control and energy system of Ukraine.





◽️ The goal of the attack has been reached, all the assigned targets have been neutralised.





◽️ 2 enemy companies made an unsuccessful attempt to attack the positions of Russian forces towards Krakhmalnoye (Kharkov region) and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic) at Kupyansk direction.





◽️ The intense action of Russian forces has resulted in driving the enemy back to its initial positions. Up to 40 Ukrainian personnel and 4 armoured combat vehicles have been destroyed.





◽️ Up to 2 company tactical groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) made another attempt to cross Zherebets river towards Raygorodki and Novovodyanoye (Lugansk People's Republic) at Krasny Liman direction.





💥 Pre-emptive fire attack has resulted in the destruction of 2 ferries. Up to 20 Ukrainian personnel and 4 pickups have been destroyed.





◽️ The company from 66th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU sent to reinforce them was caught in a minefield where a part of its military equipment was exploded. The personnel was neutralised by Russian artillery fire.





◽️ Over 80 Ukrainian personnel, 8 armoured combat vehicles and 4 pickups have been eliminated.





💥 3 enemy company tactical groups conducted counter-attacks near Nikolskoye, Novomayorskoye and Stepnoye (Donetsk People's Republic) at Zaporozhye direction. All the attacks have been repelled.





◽️ Over 30 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank and 3 armoured combat vehicles have been eliminated.





◽️ Up to 2 battalion tactical groups of the AFU had been attempting to conduct an offensive towards Borozenskoye, Pyatikhatki, Bruskinskoye, Ishchenka (Kherson region) and Petrovskoye (Nikolayev region) at Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog direction.





💥 Intense action of Russian forces supported by artillery has resulted in scattering the enemy and driving its forces back to the initial positions.





◽️ Over 150 Ukrainian personnel, 6 tanks, 8 armoured combat vehicles and 6 motor vehicles have been eliminated.





💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralised the command post of 66th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU near Novoye (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as 46 artillery units at their firing positions, 156 manpower and military equipment concentration areas.





◽️ 2 storages of fuel for Ukrainian military equipment near Dnepropetrovsk and Pavlograd (Dnepropetrovsk region), 5 missile, artillery armament and munitions depots, including those of Primorye joint task force of the AFU near Nikolayev, have been destroyed.





◽️ 1 storage of rocket-propelled projectiles for U.S.-manufactured HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) has been destroyed near Predtechino (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 Russian Aerospace Forces have shot down 1 Mi-24 helicopter of Ukrainian Air Force near Maryanskoye (Dnepropetrovsk region).





💥 Air defence facilities have shot down 7 unmanned aerial vehicles, including 1 Switchblade 600 attack aircraft, near Blagodatnoye, Kropivnitskoye, Nikolskoye, Petrovskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Shirokaya Balka, Mylovoye and Borozenskoye (Kherson region).





◽️ Moreover, 15 projectiles launched by HIMARS MLRS have been shot down near Verovka, Tyaginka, Antonovka, Lvovo, as well as 6 U.S.-manufactured HARM anti-radar missiles near Antonovka (Kherson region).





📊 In total, 318 airplanes and 160 helicopters, 2,195 unmanned aerial vehicles, 379 air defence missile systems, 5,639 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 868 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,465 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 6,483 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.