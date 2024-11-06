BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Question: If eternal security is true, why are there scriptures that seem to contradict it?
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
Question: Though I’ve read your excellent discussions on eternal security, I still need understanding of the following Scriptures—Romans 11:21-22: “...if thou continue in His goodness” sounds conditional; Colossians 1:22-23, “If ye continue in the faith…” ditto; Hebrews 3:6, 14 have the same idea; 2 Peter 2:20-22 speaks of those who have “escaped the pollutions of the world through the knowledge of the Lord…and who were washed…being entangled again and overcome.” If these apparent contradictions could be covered in a future “Q&A,” it would be greatly appreciated.


Response: The New Testament contains frequent exhortations to godly living, to “continue in the faith” and to “hold fast the confidence firm unto the end” (Hebrews 3:6, 14) and to “walk worthy of the Lord” (Ephesians 4:1; Colossians 1:10), and warns of being “cut off” (Romans 11:22).


The exhortation is to two classes of people: (1) Those who are false professors, in order to show them that their lives demonstrate that they do not truly know the Lord; and (2) Christians who are living in disobedience, to warn them that if they continue to dishonor their Lord, He will severely discipline them. The latter could be “cut off” from fellowship with other believers, or from this life....


Keywords
questionanswerdave huntberean call
